Innovation and Technology: The Future of Agriculture in Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stressed the importance of innovation in agriculture, advocating for smart and organic farming to meet global challenges. Addressing students, he highlighted agriculture's role in ensuring food security, combating climate change, and enhancing livelihoods, urging sustainable practices for future growth.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:28 IST
Innovation and Technology: The Future of Agriculture in Karnataka
Karnataka Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has emphasized the vital role that innovation and technology play in transforming agriculture and horticulture. Speaking on Wednesday, Gehlot urged the adoption of new technologies and smart farming practices to address global challenges effectively.

Highlighting the necessity of organic farming and smart farming techniques, Gehlot pointed to issues like population growth, climate change, and resource depletion. "In this era of innovation, agriculture requires creative and technical solutions," he remarked at the 9th convocation of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences.

The Governor celebrated the contributions of agriculture students in food security and environmental protection, describing agriculture as the nation's backbone. He also conferred an honorary doctorate on Kagodu Thimmappa for his societal contributions, underscoring the sector's importance in employment and biodiversity conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

