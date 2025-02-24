Left Menu

Haryana's Agricultural Revolution: Embracing Innovation and Organic Farming

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urges farmers to adopt innovative and organic farming techniques to boost profitability. Highlighting government support, he shared progress in agricultural modernization and financial aid initiatives aimed at enhancing farmer welfare in Haryana, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous India.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of modernizing agriculture and embracing organic practices to improve profitability for farmers across the state. He urged farmers to take control of marketing their produce and avail themselves of government schemes designed to boost agricultural prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, disbursing over Rs 22,000 crore directly into farmers' accounts nationwide. During a Kisan Samman Samaroh in Jhajjar, Saini highlighted that Rs 17.41 crore was deposited for farmers in the Jhajjar district alone, reinforcing the government's commitment to farmer welfare.

Saini showcased Haryana's advancements, noting an increase in the agricultural budget and implementation of several schemes under the "double engine government". The state has become a leader in purchasing crops at the minimum support price and introduced initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi Yojana to modernize farming techniques.

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

