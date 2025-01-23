A Historic Invitation: Baiga Families to Celebrate Republic Day with Pride

In a groundbreaking event, three Baiga families from the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh have been specially invited by President Droupadi Murmu to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, 2025. Among those invited are Jagatin Bai Baiga and her husband Phool Singh Baiga from Patapri village. The news of the invitation has spread joy not only within the families but also across the entire district.

The Baiga tribe, categorized as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, has long dealt with numerous hardships, such as a lack of basic amenities and infrastructure. Recent government initiatives, however, have brought a transformative wave of development to these communities, improving their living standards.

For these families, the trip to Delhi will be a life-changing experience, marking a rare opportunity to meet the President and other dignitaries, including visits to the Prime Minister's residence, Parliament House, and the President's House. The sense of pride and excitement is palpable as the families prepare for this landmark event, which also underscores significant progress made in electrifying and modernizing their village through solar power installations.

