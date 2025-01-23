Leadership Shakeup at Shell: A New Era Begins
After a 30-year career at Shell, Huibert Vigeveno is stepping down as head of downstream and renewables. Machteld de Haan will succeed him, taking over the role in April 2024. The move is part of a leadership reorganization, highlighting the growing significance of oil and gas trading.
Shell announced a significant leadership change as Huibert Vigeveno, the current head of its downstream and renewables division, is set to retire after three decades with the company. Machteld de Haan, a Shell veteran who joined in 1998, will replace Vigeveno on April 1, 2024.
De Haan has most recently served as executive vice president of Shell's chemicals and products business. Her appointment underscores Shell's focus on integrating its diverse energy segments, which includes expanding its renewable portfolio under the current framework.
Notably, Andrew Smith, previously reporting to Vigeveno, is appointed as director and will join the executive committee, signaling the strategic importance of oil and gas trading within Shell under CEO Wael Sawan's leadership. This shift follows the transition of the company's renewable operations to Vigeveno's division in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
