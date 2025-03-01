Left Menu

Europe's Call for Leadership Change: Kaja Kallas' Bold Stance

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, declared a need for new global leadership after U.S. President Trump clashed with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. She emphasized Europe’s commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst hostilities, asserting that Europe must rise to lead the free world in this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-03-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:07 IST
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, has issued a significant call for a shift in global leadership dynamics following a contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In her social media statement, Kallas proclaimed, 'Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine,' affirming the EU's unwavering support for the nation under duress. She insists that Europe should intensify its aid to Ukraine, enabling it to defend against external aggression effectively.

Kallas's comments underscore a growing sentiment that Europe must position itself at the forefront of global leadership, particularly in the wake of disagreements within the current U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

