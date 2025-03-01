Europe's Call for Leadership Change: Kaja Kallas' Bold Stance

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, has issued a significant call for a shift in global leadership dynamics following a contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In her social media statement, Kallas proclaimed, 'Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine,' affirming the EU's unwavering support for the nation under duress. She insists that Europe should intensify its aid to Ukraine, enabling it to defend against external aggression effectively.

Kallas's comments underscore a growing sentiment that Europe must position itself at the forefront of global leadership, particularly in the wake of disagreements within the current U.S. administration.

