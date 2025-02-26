Left Menu

Tharoor Backs Sudhakaran: No KPCC Leadership Change Needed

Shashi Tharoor supports K Sudhakaran's continued leadership of the KPCC, citing recent party successes. He underscores party unity, dismissing the need for a change. Amidst internal tensions, Tharoor remains focused on party cohesion, sidestepping comments on controversial mentions about LDF policies and PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:53 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Member of Parliament, has expressed his support for K Sudhakaran to remain as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, countering suggestions for a leadership shuffle. He stated, 'I believe there is no need for a change in the KPCC president post. K Sudhakaran should continue in the role.'

Tharoor pointed to recent accomplishments under Sudhakaran's leadership, such as victories in by-elections, as evidence of effective governance. He emphasized that his main focus is on maintaining party unity, implying that a change in leadership would not contribute to this goal. 'My priority is party unity, and that doesn't require a leadership change. Everyone should stand together with the KPCC president,' he asserted. A party meeting is expected to occur on Friday, which Tharoor will attend.

As reports suggest internal discord following his perceived commendations of the Kerala Left Democratic Front government's industrial strategies and comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tharoor declined to elaborate on these matters. He remained tight-lipped upon his arrival at the New Delhi airport, stating simply, 'No comments at all.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

