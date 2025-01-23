Left Menu

Honoring Netaji: Celebrating the Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

On Parakram Diwas, India commemorates the life and sacrifices of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Highlighted by his grandnephew Sugata Bose and Prime Minister Modi, the celebrations feature exhibitions and tributes, marking the significance of his contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:13 IST
Honoring Netaji: Celebrating the Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas
Sugata Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sugata Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emphasized his granduncle's commitment to India's independence, advocating for national recognition of his sacrifices. Addressing ANI, the former Lok Sabha MP urged honoring Netaji's life and martyrdom.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar hailed Bose's influence on youth and patriotism, underscoring his guiding legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Bose's birth anniversary, known as Parakram Diwas, via a video address, praising his contributions.

The celebrations include a major exhibition in Cuttack, Odisha. The designation of Parakram Diwas in 2021, the unveiling of a statue in 2022, and the naming of islands in 2023, underscore Bose's enduring impact and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025