Honoring Netaji: Celebrating the Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

Sugata Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emphasized his granduncle's commitment to India's independence, advocating for national recognition of his sacrifices. Addressing ANI, the former Lok Sabha MP urged honoring Netaji's life and martyrdom.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar hailed Bose's influence on youth and patriotism, underscoring his guiding legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Bose's birth anniversary, known as Parakram Diwas, via a video address, praising his contributions.

The celebrations include a major exhibition in Cuttack, Odisha. The designation of Parakram Diwas in 2021, the unveiling of a statue in 2022, and the naming of islands in 2023, underscore Bose's enduring impact and legacy.

