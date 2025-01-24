Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates 76th Foundation Day Amid Rich Cultural Reverence

On Uttar Pradesh's 76th Foundation Day, Congress Chief Malikarjun Kharge and PM Modi extended warm greetings, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The celebrations began only in 2018, with growing acknowledgment of the state's contributions to India's development and cultural narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:55 IST
Congress President Malikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Chief Malikarjun Kharge on Friday conveyed heartfelt wishes to the residents of Uttar Pradesh in honor of the state's 76th foundation day. In a social media post on platform X, Kharge praised the state's rich historical and cultural heritage, emphasizing its unique Ganga-Jamuni cultural confluence.

While linking to the social media post at https://x.com/kharge/status/1882631714272317643, Kharge noted the sacred birthplace of saints and freedom fighters, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's legacy of spirituality, inclusive development, and harmony. Celebrations began in 2017, post the suggestion by then-Governor Ram Naik to annually mark January 24 as the state's Foundation Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, underscoring the state's contribution to Indian culture and development over the past eight years. He expressed confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, emphasizing the state's potential to aid India's development, reflecting faith in the collective efforts of its people and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

