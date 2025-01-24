Global Election Conference Unites Leaders to Tackle 2024 Challenges

In a landmark international conference held in New Delhi from January 23-24, representatives of Election Management Bodies (EMB) discussed the dynamics of global elections and the democratic challenges posed by the upcoming electoral year of 2024. Organized by the Election Commission of India, the event was titled 'Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces and Key Takeaways for EMBs.'

The conference highlighted disruptive trends impacting elections, placing emphasis on combatting fake narratives aimed at tarnishing the electoral process. Participants shared insights on recent electoral conduct, keenly focusing on the significant elections slated for 2024. Key resolutions included a commitment to transparent and inclusive polling processes, voter integrity, and the enhancement of voter education initiatives.

Additionally, the attendees pledged to maintain a robust judicial system, embrace technological advancements, and protect against misleading narratives that threaten electoral integrity. A working group comprising willing EMBs was established to specifically tackle challenges related to social media, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Delhi readies itself for its single-phase assembly election on February 5, with counting set for February 8, where 699 candidates vie for 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)