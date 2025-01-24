Left Menu

Diplomatic Decathlon: Putin and Trump Weigh on Nuclear Arms and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Both leaders are considering nuclear arms reduction and resolving the Ukraine conflict. However, challenges persist, with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy against talks with Putin and broader arms control negotiations needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:55 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to engage in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, pending Washington's readiness. Trump had signaled on Thursday his eagerness to meet Putin to address the Ukraine conflict and discuss nuclear arms reduction.

Peskov indicated that Putin was prepared for the dialogue, awaiting signals from Washington for moving forward. Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum emphasized a desire to reduce nuclear capability, a sentiment echoed by Putin, potentially garnering global support, including from China.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, Peskov emphasized the need for broader nuclear disarmament talks involving other nuclear nations. Meanwhile, the discussions are complicated by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's stance against negotiating with Putin after a 2022 decree, amid ongoing territorial disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

