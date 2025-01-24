Diplomatic Decathlon: Putin and Trump Weigh on Nuclear Arms and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to engage in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, pending Washington's readiness. Trump had signaled on Thursday his eagerness to meet Putin to address the Ukraine conflict and discuss nuclear arms reduction.

Peskov indicated that Putin was prepared for the dialogue, awaiting signals from Washington for moving forward. Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum emphasized a desire to reduce nuclear capability, a sentiment echoed by Putin, potentially garnering global support, including from China.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, Peskov emphasized the need for broader nuclear disarmament talks involving other nuclear nations. Meanwhile, the discussions are complicated by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's stance against negotiating with Putin after a 2022 decree, amid ongoing territorial disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)