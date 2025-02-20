IRS Workforce Reduction Amidst Tax Season: A Bold Move

Approximately 6,000 employees from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) face termination, representing a 6% cut in personnel during a critical tax-filing period, according to insider sources. This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's broad downsizing strategy, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, focused on trimming the government's workforce.

The targeted layoffs impact workers hired during a significant expansion phase under former President Joe Biden. Republicans argue the enlargement might burden ordinary taxpayers more, while Democrats criticize the cuts as exceeding constitutional bounds. Simultaneously, Trump's administration aims to reduce federal spending by at least $1 trillion from the current $6.7 trillion budget.

The terminations involve IRS staff such as revenue agents, customer-service workers, auditors, and IT specialists. Remaining employees are essential for tax return processes, especially as the 2025 tax season progresses. While 75,000 government employees accepted a recent buyout offer, the full scale of intended layoffs remains undisclosed, though Musk and Trump continue targeting what they see as a bloated bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)