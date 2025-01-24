Delhi HC Criticizes AAP Government for Delay in Presenting CAG Reports
The Delhi High Court has criticized the AAP government for delays in presenting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, emphasizing the constitutional obligation to table them. The court declined to order a special assembly session, urging that public disclosure of the reports is crucial before upcoming elections.
The Delhi High Court sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its delay in presenting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, underscoring the constitutional mandate to place them before the Legislative Assembly.
Despite acknowledging the importance of public awareness regarding government operations and finances, the court rejected calls to mandate a special sitting of the Delhi Assembly for discussing the reports ahead of elections. Advocate Anil Soni highlighted that the ultimate decision rests with the Delhi government.
Senior Advocate Sudhir Nandrajog opposed intervention, citing impracticality with the Assembly term nearing its end. The BJP MLAs' petition sought accountability through timely presentation, yet political overtones were minimized by the courts prioritizing procedural rights and proper context.
