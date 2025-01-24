Left Menu

Delhi HC Criticizes AAP Government for Delay in Presenting CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court has criticized the AAP government for delays in presenting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, emphasizing the constitutional obligation to table them. The court declined to order a special assembly session, urging that public disclosure of the reports is crucial before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:17 IST
Delhi HC Criticizes AAP Government for Delay in Presenting CAG Reports
Advocate Anil Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its delay in presenting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, underscoring the constitutional mandate to place them before the Legislative Assembly.

Despite acknowledging the importance of public awareness regarding government operations and finances, the court rejected calls to mandate a special sitting of the Delhi Assembly for discussing the reports ahead of elections. Advocate Anil Soni highlighted that the ultimate decision rests with the Delhi government.

Senior Advocate Sudhir Nandrajog opposed intervention, citing impracticality with the Assembly term nearing its end. The BJP MLAs' petition sought accountability through timely presentation, yet political overtones were minimized by the courts prioritizing procedural rights and proper context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025