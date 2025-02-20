Vijender Gupta Nominated as BJP's Delhi Assembly Speaker Candidate

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has been announced as the BJP's contender for the role of Delhi Assembly Speaker, as confirmed by party leaders this Thursday.

Gupta expressed his commitment to prioritizing the tabling of 14 CAG reports, previously delayed by the AAP government, in the legislature. This move comes after he and fellow BJP MLAs had taken legal action against the AAP's obstruction.

In the newly formed 8th Delhi Assembly, the BJP holds a majority with 48 MLAs, while the opposition AAP has 22 members. The Speaker will be selected by vote within the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)