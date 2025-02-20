Vijender Gupta Nominated as BJP's Delhi Assembly Speaker Candidate
Vijender Gupta, a Rohini MLA, has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate for Delhi Assembly Speaker. Gupta aims to table pending CAG reports that the previous AAP government withheld. The BJP has 48 MLAs in the new Delhi Assembly, while AAP holds 22 seats.
Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has been announced as the BJP's contender for the role of Delhi Assembly Speaker, as confirmed by party leaders this Thursday.
Gupta expressed his commitment to prioritizing the tabling of 14 CAG reports, previously delayed by the AAP government, in the legislature. This move comes after he and fellow BJP MLAs had taken legal action against the AAP's obstruction.
In the newly formed 8th Delhi Assembly, the BJP holds a majority with 48 MLAs, while the opposition AAP has 22 members. The Speaker will be selected by vote within the House.
