Vijender Gupta: From Opposition Rebel to Delhi Assembly Speaker
Vijender Gupta, former Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition, has been named the new Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha. Known for his vocal opposition to AAP in the past decade, Gupta aims to prioritize transparency by tabling pending CAG reports. His appointment is supported by BJP’s majority.
Vijender Gupta, once the resilient Opposition Leader in the Delhi Assembly who frequently clashed with AAP's majority, has been appointed the new Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, party leaders announced.
Gupta, a seasoned politician and Rohini constituency MLA, known for his vocal opposition, confirmed his nomination by the BJP for the Speaker's post. He emphasized the importance of transparency, declaring his intent to table the 14 CAG reports previously held back by the AAP government.
Addressing the media, Gupta expressed gratitude to the BJP for his new role and committed to maintaining the Assembly's sanctity. His appointment as Speaker is largely ensured by the BJP's commanding presence in the 8th Delhi Assembly, comprising 48 BJP MLAs against AAP's 22.
