Power Minister Supports New Schemes for Telangana's Energy Transition

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal pledges Rs 488 crore for nine schemes to boost Telangana's power grid. He assures support for smart meter installations and emphasizes resolving state dues. An MoU will establish a Centre of Excellence for energy transition in Hyderabad, promoting sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:07 IST
Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced on Friday a commitment to support nine innovative schemes under the Power System Development Fund for Telangana, totaling an investment of Rs 488 crore. This initiative aims to fortify the state's power grid and ensure a consistent electricity supply, according to an official statement.

During a review meeting with Telangana's Chief Minister and state officials, Lal urged the state government to settle outstanding dues owed to DISCOMs and adhere to a structured payment plan for current dues. The Minister emphasized the central government's dedication to backing the installation of smart meters in government buildings as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Furthermore, Lal assured that Telangana's distribution scheme proposal would receive priority consideration. He noted that an improvement in DISCOMs' ratings could lower interest costs on debt, benefitting the power sector's financial health. In collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has signed an MoU to create a Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition in Hyderabad, supported by a Rs 25 crore investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

