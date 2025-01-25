Delhi Liquor Association Withdraws Petition Against Controversial SOP

Left Menu

The Delhi Distillers and Brewers Association withdrew their petition challenging a controversial Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by Delhi Government's Liquor Vending Corporations. The SOP, criticized for benefitting select multinationals without scientific basis, has been suspended. The petitioners await further action while the issue remains unresolved.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Distillers and Brewers Association (DDBA) has effectively withdrawn its writ petition from the Delhi High Court. The challenge was against the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put forth by the Delhi Government Liquor Vending Corporations, namely DSIIDC, DSCSC, DCCWS, and DTTDC.

The petitioners raised objections regarding the lack of scientific or empirical basis in the SOP, claiming it was skewed in favor of particular multinational corporations (MNCs). They also argued that these government-owned vendors, acting only as licensees under the Delhi Excise Act, lacked the authority to devise excise policies, a responsibility designated to the Excise Department. Concerns were also raised about altering policy amid an excise year and during the Model Code of Conduct with impending Delhi Assembly elections.

Following representations from the petitioners, a committee spearheaded by Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) tabled the SOP. Consequently, Senior Counsel Darpan Wadhwa retracted the petition but retained permission to address authorities further. The petition was filed with the assistance of Excise Lawyer Rushab Aggarwal, and intervention attempts were made by entities such as ISWAI and United Spirits Limited.

