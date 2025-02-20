NDA's Unified Front: Preparing for Key State Elections

In the aftermath of a significant win in the Delhi elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for crucial assembly battles in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. The alliance showcases a united front, as leaders commit to a robust campaign strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and numerous other party leaders, chaired a luncheon meeting highlighting the coalition's strength and determination.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde conveyed Modi's focus on collaborating powerfully across central and state governments for national progress, underscoring the commitment to an effective electoral performance this year. Party leaders had gathered in Delhi for the swearing-in of the new government.

