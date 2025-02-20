Left Menu

NDA's Unified Front: Preparing for Key State Elections

Buoyed by a victory in Delhi, the BJP-led NDA gears up for upcoming state assembly elections in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. Leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasize unity and a strong campaign strategy to ensure impressive electoral performance.

In the aftermath of a significant win in the Delhi elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for crucial assembly battles in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. The alliance showcases a united front, as leaders commit to a robust campaign strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and numerous other party leaders, chaired a luncheon meeting highlighting the coalition's strength and determination.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde conveyed Modi's focus on collaborating powerfully across central and state governments for national progress, underscoring the commitment to an effective electoral performance this year. Party leaders had gathered in Delhi for the swearing-in of the new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

