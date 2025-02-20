High Voter Turnout Amidst Security in Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections

Chhattisgarh recorded an impressive 77.06 percent voter turnout during the second phase of panchayat elections in 43 development blocks on Thursday, according to a poll official. The election process was carried out under tight security measures.

The voting, primarily conducted via ballot papers, proceeded smoothly across polling stations. As the official remarked, preliminary figures indicate a commendable turnout, but complete data from some polling booths is still pending. Voting in the Bastar division was conducted from 6.45 am to 2 pm due to Naxal threats.

The multi-tier panchayat elections, encompassing Gram, Janpad, and Zila Panchayat levels, do not follow party lines. The first phase saw an 81.38 percent turnout, and the third phase is slated for February 23. Counting is underway, with results for certain posts expected imminently. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP achieved significant victories in recent state urban body elections.

