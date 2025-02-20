Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Amidst Security in Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections

The second phase of panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh witnessed a 77.06% voter turnout. Voting took place in 43 blocks under tight security. Despite challenges, the process was largely peaceful, with final tallies awaited. The elections are conducted across three levels: Gram, Janpad, and Zila Panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:37 IST
High Voter Turnout Amidst Security in Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh recorded an impressive 77.06 percent voter turnout during the second phase of panchayat elections in 43 development blocks on Thursday, according to a poll official. The election process was carried out under tight security measures.

The voting, primarily conducted via ballot papers, proceeded smoothly across polling stations. As the official remarked, preliminary figures indicate a commendable turnout, but complete data from some polling booths is still pending. Voting in the Bastar division was conducted from 6.45 am to 2 pm due to Naxal threats.

The multi-tier panchayat elections, encompassing Gram, Janpad, and Zila Panchayat levels, do not follow party lines. The first phase saw an 81.38 percent turnout, and the third phase is slated for February 23. Counting is underway, with results for certain posts expected imminently. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP achieved significant victories in recent state urban body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025