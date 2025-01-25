India's Leap into Lithium: A New Era in Energy Independence
A significant lithium refinery project, with an investment of Rs 42,532 crore, is set to commence in Nagpur. Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd has partnered with the Maharashtra government to establish this facility, aiming to enhance India's energy independence and global standing in clean energy solutions.
The Indian energy sector is on the brink of a transformation with the announcement of a major lithium refinery project in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Backed by an investment of Rs 42,532 crore, the initiative promises to bolster India's self-sufficiency in critical energy materials.
This landmark agreement, signed at Davos between the Maharashtra government and Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd, paves the way for the country's first lithium refinery and battery manufacturing facility. The project is poised to strengthen India's position in the global clean energy market.
According to Vardhaan Lithium's chairman, Sunil Joshi, the refinery, covering 500 acres, will significantly reduce India's lithium import dependency. With a refining capacity of 60,000 tonnes annually and a 20 GWh battery production capability, the facility is a significant step towards meeting the nation's growing lithium demand and leading in clean energy innovation.
