Left Menu

India's Leap into Lithium: A New Era in Energy Independence

A significant lithium refinery project, with an investment of Rs 42,532 crore, is set to commence in Nagpur. Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd has partnered with the Maharashtra government to establish this facility, aiming to enhance India's energy independence and global standing in clean energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:11 IST
India's Leap into Lithium: A New Era in Energy Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian energy sector is on the brink of a transformation with the announcement of a major lithium refinery project in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Backed by an investment of Rs 42,532 crore, the initiative promises to bolster India's self-sufficiency in critical energy materials.

This landmark agreement, signed at Davos between the Maharashtra government and Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd, paves the way for the country's first lithium refinery and battery manufacturing facility. The project is poised to strengthen India's position in the global clean energy market.

According to Vardhaan Lithium's chairman, Sunil Joshi, the refinery, covering 500 acres, will significantly reduce India's lithium import dependency. With a refining capacity of 60,000 tonnes annually and a 20 GWh battery production capability, the facility is a significant step towards meeting the nation's growing lithium demand and leading in clean energy innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025