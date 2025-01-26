Left Menu

Equity Mutual Funds: Surge in Investments and the Future Outlook

In 2024, equity mutual funds experienced inflows nearly doubling to Rs 4 lakh crore, signaling robust investor confidence. However, a cautious outlook for 2025 looms due to market volatility. Key contributors include market performance, SIPs, and growing retail investor awareness regarding equities as wealth creation tools.

In a remarkable turn of events, equity mutual funds saw inflows soar to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in 2024, more than double the previous year's figures, underscoring strong investor confidence. This surge reflects a significant pivot towards long-term investing, particularly with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) gaining traction.

However, the outlook for 2025 remains cautious as early December 2024 recorded a slowdown in equity fund flows. Market volatility is cited as a contributing factor, prompting industry experts to temper expectations for new fund launches and equity fund mobilization in the near term.

The consistent market performance, coupled with increased financial literacy and digital investment processes, has made equities an appealing wealth creation tool for retail investors. Thematic, midcap, and small-cap funds have shown impressive growth, reflecting investor optimism and resilience in the face of market fluctuations.

