Market Volatility Amidst Economic Uncertainty and Technological Strides

Major Wall Street indexes were on a downward trajectory Tuesday, with technology shares leading the fall. The Nasdaq recorded a six-week low amid declining Treasury yields, signaling weakening U.S. growth and uncertainty surrounding policies from the Trump administration.

Conversely, Germany's election outcome provided a boost to the euro, aiding in the closure of European markets on a positive note despite falling oil prices due to apprehensions about U.S. tariffs.

In the U.S., the housing market showed signs of stress as single-family home prices surged, adding pressure to affordability. A dip in consumer confidence contributed to the negative sentiment. The Dow observed modest gains despite these challenges, while U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline amidst fragile investor confidence.

