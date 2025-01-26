Centenarian Liberation Heroine Honored with Padma Shri

In a remarkable acknowledgment of her contribution to Goa's freedom, 101-year-old Libia Lobo Sardesai has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his sincere congratulations, highlighting her role in the state's Liberation War.

Sardesai, who played a significant part in the fight against Portuguese rule alongside her late husband, was recognized by the Indian government for her outstanding courage and commitment to the state and nation. Sawant praised her exemplary dedication to the cause.

The Padma Awards, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, celebrate excellence across various fields. This year, 139 individuals are set to receive these honors, emphasizing their remarkable contributions to society. Sardesai's recognition stands as a testament to her enduring spirit and the sacrifices made for Goa's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)