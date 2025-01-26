Empowering Change: The Sangini Initiative Revolutionizes Menstrual Hygiene in Rural India

In the modest villages of Jharkhand and Bihar, a significant change is underway. Girls are now accessing affordable sanitary napkins through newly installed vending machines, thanks to the Sangini initiative, which is radically altering their educational journey.

Led by NOBA GSR, this initiative aims to improve menstrual hygiene management in rural India. Active in 675 schools, it has already benefited over two lakh girls and women by reducing absenteeism and dropouts while enhancing health outcomes.

The initiative's future includes broader expansion across India, with support from various organizations, ensuring that the cycle of stigma and shame around menstruation is redefined and eradicated.

