Left Menu

Delhi's Plummeting Temperatures Trigger Influx in Shelter Homes

As Delhi experiences a sharp drop in temperatures, many individuals seek refuge in night shelters amid intensified cold conditions. Flight delays due to fog have been reported, with ongoing fog predicted. Air quality remains poor, and regions in India brace for dense fog while Mahakumbh’s spiritual gatherings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:10 IST
Delhi's Plummeting Temperatures Trigger Influx in Shelter Homes
A night shelter in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As temperatures in Delhi plummeted on Monday, hundreds of vulnerable individuals sought refuge in night shelters across the capital. With the cold wave intensifying, these shelters are experiencing an influx of people and families needing warmth and protection from the biting chill. The minimum temperature recorded was 7.8 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a thin layer of fog.

Several flights encountered delays due to fog at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts foggy conditions for the next five days starting January 28, with minimum temperatures ranging between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius. A dense fog layer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is causing visibility issues, while devotees flock to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya shrouded by mist.

The IMD predicts dense fogging in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and northeastern states from January 28. Delhi's air quality remains a concern, categorized as 'poor' with an AQI of 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Saturday at 8 am, Delhi's air quality was 'moderate', at 191.

Temperatures have dipped since Thursday, registering a low of 11 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, undeterred by the chill. IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj from January 28 onward. The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 12 years, signifies spiritual renewal during a celestial alignment.

The grand event is expected to draw over 45 crore visitors, marking a significant milestone for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025