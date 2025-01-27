Delhi's Plummeting Temperatures Trigger Influx in Shelter Homes

As temperatures in Delhi plummeted on Monday, hundreds of vulnerable individuals sought refuge in night shelters across the capital. With the cold wave intensifying, these shelters are experiencing an influx of people and families needing warmth and protection from the biting chill. The minimum temperature recorded was 7.8 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a thin layer of fog.

Several flights encountered delays due to fog at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts foggy conditions for the next five days starting January 28, with minimum temperatures ranging between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius. A dense fog layer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is causing visibility issues, while devotees flock to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya shrouded by mist.

The IMD predicts dense fogging in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and northeastern states from January 28. Delhi's air quality remains a concern, categorized as 'poor' with an AQI of 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Saturday at 8 am, Delhi's air quality was 'moderate', at 191.

Temperatures have dipped since Thursday, registering a low of 11 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, undeterred by the chill. IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj from January 28 onward. The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 12 years, signifies spiritual renewal during a celestial alignment.

The grand event is expected to draw over 45 crore visitors, marking a significant milestone for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)