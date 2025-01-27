Left Menu

Amit Shah Joins Mahakumbh Celebrations, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela, where he participated in religious rituals, met saints, and engaged with spiritual leaders. The event, attracting millions of devotees, underscores India's rich cultural and religious tapestry, highlighting intentions to form a Sanatana Board for community welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:01 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Prayagraj to partake in the Mahakumbh celebrations, marking a significant cultural and religious occasion in India. Shah was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet members at the Prayagraj airport, underscoring the event's importance.

During his one-day visit, Shah is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam before visiting key religious sites, including the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat. He will also head to Juna Akhara for a meeting with Maharaj and other saints, followed by a meal with them, reinforcing ties between the government and spiritual leaders.

The minister will visit Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram and meet notable spiritual figures before concluding with a discussion alongside the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka. Amidst these visits, a Dharma Sansad led by Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj is set to present a proposal for establishing a Sanatana Board. The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, is a significant event attracting over 110 million devotees during its initial weeks, highlighting the vibrant practice of Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

