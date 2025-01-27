ILO Report Highlights Urgent Need for Inclusive Reforms to Improve Social Health Protection for Persons with Disabilities in Southeast Asia

A new report from the International Labour Organization (ILO) emphasizes the need for targeted reforms to address disparities in social health protection for persons with disabilities in Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), and Viet Nam. The study, titled “Fostering Inclusion: Advancing Social Health Protection for Persons with Disabilities in Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Viet Nam”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape and actionable recommendations to improve healthcare access and inclusion for this vulnerable group.

The report highlights significant progress in extending social health protection coverage across the region, yet reveals persistent gaps that disproportionately affect persons with disabilities. While Viet Nam and Lao PDR boast over 90% population coverage due to robust legal frameworks, Cambodia struggles with broader systemic challenges, with less than half the population covered.

“Persons with disabilities face unique challenges, including higher healthcare costs and poorer health outcomes without adequate protection,” said Marielle Phe Goursat, ILO Project Manager. “Despite legal commitments, the integration of disability-specific needs into social health protection systems remains insufficient.”

Key Findings and Challenges

Higher Healthcare Needs: Persons with disabilities often require more frequent and specialized care, increasing their healthcare costs and risk of financial hardship.

Out-of-Pocket Expenses: Gaps in benefit packages and limited availability of services force individuals to bear higher out-of-pocket expenses.

Legislative Gaps: While all three countries recognize the healthcare rights of persons with disabilities in their legal frameworks, these provisions are often excluded from laws governing social health protection systems.

Service Accessibility: Barriers in service quality, accessibility, and availability hinder equitable healthcare access for persons with disabilities.

Recommendations for Reform

The report outlines key reforms to foster inclusion and achieve universal health coverage:

Expand Universal Population Coverage: Remove means-testing for persons with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in universal health schemes. Enhance Benefit Packages: Integrate disability-specific services, such as rehabilitation and assistive devices, into national health plans. Strengthen Disability Certification: Develop reliable and inclusive certification systems to identify and support persons with disabilities effectively. Improve Service Accessibility: Invest in infrastructure and training to enhance service quality and accessibility. Promote Inclusive Policymaking: Ensure persons with disabilities actively participate in shaping health policies. Strengthen Long-Term Care: Develop frameworks to address the growing need for long-term care and support systems.

Regional Progress and Collaboration

In Viet Nam, universal health coverage laws have enabled high enrollment rates among persons with disabilities, showcasing the effectiveness of inclusive frameworks. Similarly, Lao PDR has achieved commendable coverage through community-based health initiatives. However, in Cambodia, systemic reforms are needed to expand coverage and reduce financial barriers for persons with disabilities.

The report calls for regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing to accelerate progress. Investments in disability-specific programs and policies will not only improve health outcomes for persons with disabilities but also contribute to broader social and economic development goals.

A Call to Action

As countries in Southeast Asia strive toward universal health coverage, the ILO underscores the importance of leaving no one behind. Inclusive reforms that prioritize the needs of persons with disabilities are critical for achieving equitable health systems.

“The journey to universal health coverage must ensure that the most vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, are fully included,” said Goursat. “We must work collectively to bridge these gaps and build a future where healthcare is truly universal.”

The full report is available on the ILO’s website for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and advocates working toward inclusive healthcare systems.