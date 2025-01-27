Government Seeks New SEBI Chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's Tenure Ends

The central government has opened applications for the crucial role of Chairman at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as current Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's term concludes on February 28. Buch began her tenure at SEBI in March 2022.

The Department of Economic Affairs, operating under the finance ministry, published this call for applications in a public advertisement, urging candidates to submit their applications by February 17. This key position will be filled for a maximum of five years or until the appointee reaches the age of 65, says the ministry.

The advertised post offers a monthly salary matching that of a government secretary, listed at Rs 5,62,500. Ideal candidates should possess high integrity and a reputation of eminence, be over 50, have 25+ years of professional experience, and demonstrate proficiency in securities markets, law, finance, economics, or accountancy, according to government specifications. The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) will manage the recruitment process, with the freedom to highlight standout candidates, whether or not they have applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)