Prosperous Trades: Celebrate Lunar New Year with Vantage's Red Packet Draw

Vantage Markets is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a Red Packet Draw offering chances to win up to $888. Open to new and existing users, the promotion emphasizes trading, renewal, and prosperity. Running from February 3rd to 28th, it promises an enriched trading experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portvila | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:06 IST
Vantage Markets is ushering in the Lunar New Year with its Red Packet Draw, an initiative that promises traders prosperity alongside the festival's traditional festivities. The promotion, running from February 3rd to 28th, allows participants to win cash prizes of up to USD $888.

Open to both new and existing users, the promotion celebrates the Year of the Snake with steps clearly laid out for participants. New users need to open a live trading account and make a minimum deposit of USD $200 to participate. Every USD $200,000 in notional trading volume earns a lucky draw ticket, bringing them closer to potential rewards.

Existing users can join through the Vantage Client Portal or App, allowing them to trade towards prizes, celebrating both luck and new beginnings. Marc Despallieres notes this opportunity is about embracing new horizons while enhancing the trading experience.

