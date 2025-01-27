Fires Ravage Okinawa Showroom in Bengaluru and Scrap Godown in Mangaluru

A massive fire tore through the Okinawa electric bike showroom located on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Monday. Most of the displayed electric bikes were engulfed in flames, leaving them significantly damaged.

Authorities are still gathering details about the incident, which represents the second major fire reported in Karnataka on the same day. Earlier, a blaze erupted at a scrap godown in the Jeppinamogaru area of Mangaluru.

Fire tenders quickly arrived at both locations to assess the situations and manage firefighting efforts. The cause of both fires is currently under investigation as officials work to understand the circumstances behind these alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)