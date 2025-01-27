Left Menu

Fires Ravage Okinawa Showroom in Bengaluru and Scrap Godown in Mangaluru

A devastating fire severely damaged electric bikes at the Okinawa showroom in Bengaluru on Monday. Another blaze broke out at a scrap godown in Mangaluru on the same day. Firefighters were dispatched to combat both incidents as investigations into their causes continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:39 IST
A fire breaks out at the Okinawa electric bike showroom in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A massive fire tore through the Okinawa electric bike showroom located on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Monday. Most of the displayed electric bikes were engulfed in flames, leaving them significantly damaged.

Authorities are still gathering details about the incident, which represents the second major fire reported in Karnataka on the same day. Earlier, a blaze erupted at a scrap godown in the Jeppinamogaru area of Mangaluru.

Fire tenders quickly arrived at both locations to assess the situations and manage firefighting efforts. The cause of both fires is currently under investigation as officials work to understand the circumstances behind these alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

