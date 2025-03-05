Left Menu

Urgent Search for Missing Mangaluru Teen: Government Under Pressure

The Karnataka government is actively investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Diganth from Mangaluru. Despite forming seven police teams, his whereabouts remain unknown. Concerns escalated following a protest in Farangipete. Authorities assure comprehensive investigations, exploring all leads, including recent findings and CCTV footage of suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:14 IST
Urgent Search for Missing Mangaluru Teen: Government Under Pressure
Diganth
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government heightened efforts to locate a 17-year-old boy, Diganth, who went missing from Mangaluru last week. Despite protests and community concerns, comprehensive investigations continue under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed that seven teams are investigating the case, following a protest urging urgent action. Diganth, a student from Kidebettu, disappeared after collecting his exam hall ticket and visiting a local temple.

Officials have found Diganth's mobile and slippers near railway tracks. Although no suspicious activity has been directly linked, CCTV footage shows unusual movement near a temple. Authorities continue to assure the family and the public of their commitment to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025