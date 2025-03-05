Urgent Search for Missing Mangaluru Teen: Government Under Pressure

The Karnataka government heightened efforts to locate a 17-year-old boy, Diganth, who went missing from Mangaluru last week. Despite protests and community concerns, comprehensive investigations continue under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed that seven teams are investigating the case, following a protest urging urgent action. Diganth, a student from Kidebettu, disappeared after collecting his exam hall ticket and visiting a local temple.

Officials have found Diganth's mobile and slippers near railway tracks. Although no suspicious activity has been directly linked, CCTV footage shows unusual movement near a temple. Authorities continue to assure the family and the public of their commitment to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)