Urgent Search for Missing Mangaluru Teen: Government Under Pressure
The Karnataka government is actively investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Diganth from Mangaluru. Despite forming seven police teams, his whereabouts remain unknown. Concerns escalated following a protest in Farangipete. Authorities assure comprehensive investigations, exploring all leads, including recent findings and CCTV footage of suspicious activities.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government heightened efforts to locate a 17-year-old boy, Diganth, who went missing from Mangaluru last week. Despite protests and community concerns, comprehensive investigations continue under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police.
Minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed that seven teams are investigating the case, following a protest urging urgent action. Diganth, a student from Kidebettu, disappeared after collecting his exam hall ticket and visiting a local temple.
Officials have found Diganth's mobile and slippers near railway tracks. Although no suspicious activity has been directly linked, CCTV footage shows unusual movement near a temple. Authorities continue to assure the family and the public of their commitment to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- missing
- teen
- Diganth
- Mangaluru
- investigation
- police
- protest
- education
- Farangipete
ALSO READ
Five persons killed as dumper truck hits van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
No Casualties in Suspected Blast at Punjab Village: Police Probe Underway
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry
Delta Jet's Dramatic Flip: Investigations Underway in Toronto Crash
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation