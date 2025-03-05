Fugitive Nabbed: Year-Long Manhunt Ends in Mangaluru
Munir alias Anna Munir, a fugitive involved in multiple criminal cases, was arrested after being on the run for nearly a year. He was apprehended following a tip-off and handed over to the authorities. Munir was previously granted bail but failed to appear for his trial, resulting in a warrant.
A fugitive on the run for almost a year has been captured by law enforcement authorities in Mangaluru. The individual, identified as Munir alias Anna Munir, was wanted in connection with four criminal cases.
Munir, aged 48, hails from Kasaba Bengre and was charged with serious offenses including theft, attempted murder, robbery, and fraud. Despite being granted bail, he failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.
Acting on a credible tip-off, the CCB police apprehended Munir on March 4 and subsequently transferred him to the Kavoor Police Station for further legal proceedings. Investigations are ongoing as Munir faces charges in multiple police stations including Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, Panambur, and Mangaluru South.
