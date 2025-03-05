Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed: Year-Long Manhunt Ends in Mangaluru

Munir alias Anna Munir, a fugitive involved in multiple criminal cases, was arrested after being on the run for nearly a year. He was apprehended following a tip-off and handed over to the authorities. Munir was previously granted bail but failed to appear for his trial, resulting in a warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:43 IST
Fugitive Nabbed: Year-Long Manhunt Ends in Mangaluru
Munir
  • Country:
  • India

A fugitive on the run for almost a year has been captured by law enforcement authorities in Mangaluru. The individual, identified as Munir alias Anna Munir, was wanted in connection with four criminal cases.

Munir, aged 48, hails from Kasaba Bengre and was charged with serious offenses including theft, attempted murder, robbery, and fraud. Despite being granted bail, he failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the CCB police apprehended Munir on March 4 and subsequently transferred him to the Kavoor Police Station for further legal proceedings. Investigations are ongoing as Munir faces charges in multiple police stations including Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, Panambur, and Mangaluru South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025