Madhya Pradesh's Mission for Inclusive Growth: CM Yadav's Jan Kalyan Abhiyan
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared that the state government is committed to the visions of Ambedkar and Gandhi. Under Jan Kalyan Abhiyan, from December 11 to January 26, numerous individuals benefitted from state schemes designed to promote welfare and awareness, particularly honoring Ambedkar's legacy.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav affirmed the state government's dedication to the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing the media on Monday, Yadav noted significant progress in connecting citizens with government schemes through the Jan Kalyan Abhiyan.
The initiative, active from December 11 to January 26, aimed to inform citizens across the state about 63 different governmental programs. 'Efforts to identify beneficiaries and provide them tangible benefits have been commendable,' Yadav stated, lauding the door-to-door campaign's success in Indore and beyond.
Yadav emphasized the government's role in fostering inclusion, aspiring to equality for all citizens. He highlighted steady efforts to create employment opportunities and promote public welfare, demonstrating a commitment to the development and prosperity of Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
