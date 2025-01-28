PM Modi Launches Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, Ambitions Skyrocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, which aims to position the state as an industrial powerhouse under the Purvodaya vision. The event saw the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers, and business leaders from around the globe.

The Government of Odisha is hosting the Global Investment Summit to emphasize the state's potential as a leading investment and industrial destination. Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Majhi expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for his consistent support and noted that the Prime Minister's fifth visit in seven months marks a significant step towards Odisha's infrastructural transformation.

The two-day conclave will host key discussions, including CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables and Sectoral Sessions, to engage investors worldwide. With the inauguration of the Make in Odisha Exhibition, achievements in building a vibrant industrial ecosystem were highlighted. Major industry figures and policymakers are expected to discuss Odisha's investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)