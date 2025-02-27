Left Menu

West Bengal's Literary Icons Celebrated at Purvodaya Festival

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose inaugurated the Purvodaya Literary Festival 2025 by paying tribute to literary giants like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The festival, running until March 1, features workshops and master classes, offering a vibrant exchange of ideas and artistic expressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:34 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose inaugurated the Purvodaya Literary Festival 2025, paying tribute to literary giants such as Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Reflecting on his early influences and quoting philosopher Francis Bacon, he emphasized the timeless appeal of books.

The festival, organized by the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) in collaboration with major cultural organizations, runs until March 1. It promises to provide a platform for thousands of participants from across eastern India to engage in a vibrant exchange of ideas and artistic expressions.

According to ISCS director Arindam Mukherjee, the festival will include a variety of workshops and master classes led by experts, aimed at helping participants enhance their creative writing skills and broaden their storytelling techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

