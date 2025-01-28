Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Triveni Sangam Draws Millions for Sacred Rituals

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj witnesses over 150 million devotees partaking in holy dips at Triveni Sangam, highlighting Sanatan pride. The event, held every 12 years, marks celestial alignment for spiritual cleansing, with major rituals including Mauni Amavasya's Second Shahi Snan and other significant dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:49 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Triveni Sangam Draws Millions for Sacred Rituals
Drone visuals of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, Triveni Sangam, ahead of the second Amrit Snan.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has emerged as a monumental religious gathering, with over 23.9 million devotees participating in holy dips at the Triveni Sangam by Tuesday afternoon. This includes around 1 million Kalpawasis, underlining the massive appeal of this spiritual event.

According to data from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 147.6 million participants have already taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers since the event began on January 13. Anticipation builds for Mauni Amavasya, marking the Second Amrit Snan, as over 150 million devotees have engaged in the ritual during the festival's first fortnight.

Despite the enormous crowds, safety measures have proved effective, with no stampede-like incidents reported. Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela symbolizes a celestial opportunity for spiritual renewal and is expected to draw over 450 million visitors throughout its duration till February 26, making it a historic occasion for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

