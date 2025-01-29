Tragedy Strikes in Lucknow: Truck Crash Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation

A tragic accident unfolded on the Itaunja-Mahona road in Lucknow, as a truck reportedly lost control and plowed into several shops and houses, leading to the loss of three lives and injuries to five others. The incident, confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, has sparked an immediate and robust response.

The police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), quickly arrived at the scene following the accident. "An accident took place on the Itaunja-Mahona road, in which a truck reportedly lost control and rammed into some shops. Five people are injured and three people have lost their lives," Chaudhary stated in an official briefing. A rescue operation was promptly launched, ensuring no individuals remained trapped beneath the wreckage.

The truck involved in the crash has been seized, with further legal proceedings pending. A forensic team is expected to examine the scene to uncover the factors that led to the loss of control. The injured, currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, have yet to have their full conditions reported. As the investigation proceeds, further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)