Delhi Police Crackdown Ahead of Elections: Illicit Liquor, Drugs Seized

Ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, North-West District Police launched a crackdown against illegal activities like illicit liquor, drugs, and unaccounted cash. A PIL filed in the High Court alleges privacy violations by political parties through spam calls to influence voters, raising concerns about biased electioneering tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:47 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown Ahead of Elections: Illicit Liquor, Drugs Seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pre-election operation, the North-West District Police in Delhi have initiated a rigorous crackdown against illegal activities, including the distribution of illicit liquor, drugs, and unaccounted cash. The operation aims to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During picket checks, six individuals were apprehended, and authorities confiscated Rs 1,50,60,000 in unaccounted cash from three locations. Credible intelligence and collaborative efforts between Local Police and Static Surveillance Teams led to the successful interceptions and the arrest of six bootleggers with 1,862 quarters and five bottles of illicit liquor.

A Public Interest Litigation has reached the Delhi High Court expressing concerns over privacy violations due to spam calls from political organizations and parties. The PIL alleges these calls attempt to manipulate the election process by promoting a specific party's agenda in exchange for promised benefits, threatening a fair and democratic electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

