MAS Financial Sees Robust Profit Hike Amid Strong MSME Performance

MAS Financial Services reported a 25% increase in quarterly profit after tax, reaching Rs 80.40 crore for Q3 2024-25. This growth was driven by strong MSME contributions and led to an 8% surge in share prices. Total income rose 21.3% while assets under management increased by 21%.

Updated: 29-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:11 IST
  • India

MAS Financial Services, focused on the MSME sector, announced a substantial rise in its consolidated profit after tax, climbing nearly 25% to Rs 80.40 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. This increase largely surpasses the Rs 64.41 crore reported in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's total income surged by 21.3%, reaching Rs 410.39 crore, as detailed in an exchange filing. Additionally, interest income climbed to Rs 350.76 crore, while total assets under management soared 21%, marking them at Rs 12,378.80 crore by December 2024. The MSME segment played a crucial role, contributing 60% to the year-on-year AUM growth.

MAS Financial's robust performance resonated in the stock market, with shares closing 8.56% higher, standing at Rs 263 on the BSE. Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Gandhi attributed this success to the company's strong fundamental performance, persevering even during challenging cycles.

