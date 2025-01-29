MAS Financial Sees Robust Profit Hike Amid Strong MSME Performance

MAS Financial Services, focused on the MSME sector, announced a substantial rise in its consolidated profit after tax, climbing nearly 25% to Rs 80.40 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. This increase largely surpasses the Rs 64.41 crore reported in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's total income surged by 21.3%, reaching Rs 410.39 crore, as detailed in an exchange filing. Additionally, interest income climbed to Rs 350.76 crore, while total assets under management soared 21%, marking them at Rs 12,378.80 crore by December 2024. The MSME segment played a crucial role, contributing 60% to the year-on-year AUM growth.

MAS Financial's robust performance resonated in the stock market, with shares closing 8.56% higher, standing at Rs 263 on the BSE. Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Gandhi attributed this success to the company's strong fundamental performance, persevering even during challenging cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)