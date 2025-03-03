Left Menu

Empowering India: Women's Role in Financial Growth

The number of women borrowers in India has grown significantly, primarily in semi-urban and rural areas. While most loans are for personal use, business loans are rising. Despite challenges, increased credit awareness is an opportunity for financial institutions to offer gender-specific products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Women borrowers in India are making significant strides in the financial landscape, growing at a compounded rate of 22% over the past five years, according to a report released by NITI Aayog. Most borrowers hail from semi-urban and rural regions, showing a robust increase in financial awareness as they actively monitor their credit scores.

The report, 'From Borrowers to Builders: Women's Role in India's Financial Growth Story,' highlights that while women's loans are predominantly for personal consumption, there is an encouraging trend towards business loans. However, these account for only a fraction of the total loans availed. The report emphasizes that women's share in loan origination for businesses has increased by 14% since 2019.

Northern and central states have shown the highest growth in active women borrowers, reflecting a deepening financial footprint beyond metro areas. The government recognizes the pivotal role of inclusive financial access in fostering women's entrepreneurship and is working towards eliminating structural barriers to promote equitable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

