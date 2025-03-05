Left Menu

OYO Projects Robust Financial Growth: Eyes Rs 1,100 Crore Profit in FY26

OYO, the travel tech unicorn, projects a profit after tax of Rs 1,100 crore for 2025-26. Growth is driven by the Motel 6 acquisition, expected to boost EBITDA significantly. OYO's strategic initiatives and recent credit rating upgrade by Moody's further solidify its market position.

OYO, a leading travel tech unicorn, is preparing for significant fiscal progress, estimating a profit after tax of Rs 1,100 crore in the financial year 2025-26. This ambitious growth projection was revealed by Founder Ritesh Agarwal during a company leadership meeting, according to insider sources.

The company is also targeting an EBITDA of Rs 2,000 crore, supported by robust revenue growth and fueled by its recent acquisition of Motel 6. This acquisition alone is projected to contribute over Rs 630 crore in EBITDA for FY26, marking it as crucial to OYO's financial strategy.

OYO has demonstrated strong performance, with a PAT of Rs 166 crore in the third quarter, significantly exceeding the Rs 25 crore from the previous year. Strategic moves such as premiumization efforts in India, acquisitions of G6 Hospitality and CMG, a successful equity raise, and an upgraded credit rating from Moody's to B2 reflect the company's strengthened market position.

