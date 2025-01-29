Supreme Court Calls for Legal Protections for Domestic Workers

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Central government to draft a law safeguarding the rights of domestic workers, commonly referred to as housemaids. The Bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with other pertinent ministries, to form an expert committee that will make recommendations for a legal framework aimed at protecting and regulating the rights of these workers.

According to the Court's order, this collaboration will include the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Court expects the Central government to present a report on the proposed legal measures addressing domestic workers' concerns within six months.

These directives were issued while the Court dismissed criminal proceedings against Ajay Malik in connection with a 2017 case of human trafficking and wrongful confinement. The Court found no substantial evidence supporting the allegations, as the housemaid involved clearly stated she was not trafficked or confined by Malik. Another accused, Ashok Kumar, was also relieved of charges due to lack of allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)