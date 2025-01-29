Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Legal Protections for Domestic Workers

The Supreme Court has instructed the Central government to develop a legal framework to protect domestic workers' rights. A committee of experts will propose recommendations to ensure these rights are safeguarded. Meanwhile, the Court quashed criminal charges against two men accused in a 2017 case related to a housemaid's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:49 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Legal Protections for Domestic Workers
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Central government to draft a law safeguarding the rights of domestic workers, commonly referred to as housemaids. The Bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with other pertinent ministries, to form an expert committee that will make recommendations for a legal framework aimed at protecting and regulating the rights of these workers.

According to the Court's order, this collaboration will include the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Court expects the Central government to present a report on the proposed legal measures addressing domestic workers' concerns within six months.

These directives were issued while the Court dismissed criminal proceedings against Ajay Malik in connection with a 2017 case of human trafficking and wrongful confinement. The Court found no substantial evidence supporting the allegations, as the housemaid involved clearly stated she was not trafficked or confined by Malik. Another accused, Ashok Kumar, was also relieved of charges due to lack of allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025