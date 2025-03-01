Thailand Urged to Strengthen Universal Healthcare and Human Rights Protections

Thailand, one of the first middle-income countries to introduce universal health coverage, must ensure that healthcare remains available, acceptable, accessible, and of high quality for all, including its most vulnerable populations, according to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng.

At the conclusion of her nine-day visit to the country, Mofokeng emphasized the importance of embedding human rights at the core of Thailand’s healthcare policies to support its vision of expanding the health and medical wellness sectors. She highlighted the country's strengths in scientific innovation and clinical expertise but stressed the need for equitable distribution of healthcare benefits.

Mofokeng praised Thailand’s robust network of community volunteers, who played a crucial role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by reaching diverse population groups. She also commended the country’s proactive approach to screening and early referral for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and palliative care, as demonstrated during her visit to a sub-district health facility.

However, Mofokeng raised concerns about the recent suspension of global aid from a key donor, which has severely disrupted healthcare services for marginalized groups, including transgender individuals, migrant workers, and border communities.

“The funding cuts have had an immediate and devastating impact, particularly on sexual and reproductive health rights, including abortion care. Access to healthcare services for sex workers and people who use drugs has also been gravely affected,” she warned.

To address these challenges, Mofokeng called on Thailand to develop a sustainable domestic funding structure to support essential healthcare services and the broader determinants of health. She urged the government to prioritize the needs of Indigenous Peoples, migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons, ethno-religious minorities, people with disabilities, those deprived of liberty, sex workers, drug users, and LGBTIQA+ and gender-diverse individuals.

During her visit, Mofokeng engaged with government officials, civil society representatives, and healthcare workers to assess the country’s progress and challenges in upholding the right to health.

Her final report, which will include key recommendations for Thailand, is scheduled to be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2026.