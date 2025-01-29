Breaking Barriers: New Sign Language Service Launched in Madhya Pradesh

A groundbreaking sign language interpretation service was introduced in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, offering essential communication support to the hearing-impaired community. The service, known as SignAble's Live Interpretation Service, was inaugurated by Ram Rao Bhosale, the Commissioner of the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Available from Monday to Saturday, between 9 am and 6 pm, the service is set to operate at major public locations across the state, including police stations, district courts, social justice offices, and hospitals. Deaf individuals can effortlessly connect with interpreters by scanning a QR code, as stated by Priti Soni, the General Secretary of the Deaf Can Foundation.

This pioneering initiative symbolizes the first formally-accessible service rollout for the deaf community in Madhya Pradesh. Bhosale emphasized the government's dedication to inclusivity and accessibility in his address during the launch event. The Deaf Can Foundation and SignAble Communications also presented Bhosale with a special watch showcasing numbers in sign language.

