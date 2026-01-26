Left Menu

Budget 2026-27: Expectations Amid Economic Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget, focusing on customs duty overhaul, reforms to boost the economy amidst geopolitical uncertainty, and targeting debt-to-GDP ratio. Key expectations include reliefs in income tax, TDS rationalization, and higher defense allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. Key expectations include a revision of the Customs duty regime akin to GST structure rationalization, and strategic reforms aimed at propelling the economy in light of escalating geopolitical tensions.

Individuals greatly benefited last year from an increase in the Income Tax exemption limit and GST rate reductions. This year, they are anticipating potential relief in the standard deduction. The new Budget will also need to outline transition plans as the Income Tax Act, 2025, becomes effective, offering guidance to adjust to low tax rates without exemptions.

The overhaul of Customs may see fewer rates and an amnesty to release funds tied up in disputes, enhancing business ease. Emphasis will be on lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio from the next fiscal year. Additional allocations for defense due to increased geopolitical threats, and support for schemes like VB-G RAM G, along with incentives for MSMEs and key industrial sectors, are expected.

