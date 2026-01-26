Left Menu

Sahith Theegala Shines with Stellar Round at The American Express

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala impressed with a bogey-free 7-under 65, finishing tied-eighth at The American Express after struggling initially. This marks his first Top-10 finish since 2024, overcoming past injuries. Meanwhile, fellow Indian-origin players Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Laquinta | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:46 IST
Sahith Theegala Shines with Stellar Round at The American Express
Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala, a prominent Indian-American golfer, showcased remarkable skill at The American Express by delivering a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round, securing a tied-eighth finish.

Theegala's outstanding performance saw him finish at 21-under, just six shots adrift of world number one Scottie Scheffler, who clinched the title with a 27-under score.

This achievement marks Theegala's first Top-10 finish since the 2024 Tour Championship, a promising sign following his injury-ridden 2025. On the other hand, Indian-origin players Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju were unable to make the cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026