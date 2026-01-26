Sahith Theegala Shines with Stellar Round at The American Express
Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala impressed with a bogey-free 7-under 65, finishing tied-eighth at The American Express after struggling initially. This marks his first Top-10 finish since 2024, overcoming past injuries. Meanwhile, fellow Indian-origin players Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Laquinta | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:46 IST
Sahith Theegala, a prominent Indian-American golfer, showcased remarkable skill at The American Express by delivering a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round, securing a tied-eighth finish.
Theegala's outstanding performance saw him finish at 21-under, just six shots adrift of world number one Scottie Scheffler, who clinched the title with a 27-under score.
This achievement marks Theegala's first Top-10 finish since the 2024 Tour Championship, a promising sign following his injury-ridden 2025. On the other hand, Indian-origin players Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju were unable to make the cut.
(With inputs from agencies.)