Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Devastating Stampede Mars Sacred Pilgrimage

In a massive turnout, over 275 million pilgrims have partaken in the Mahakumbh festival, with more than 45.11 lakh visitors recorded by Thursday morning. However, the sacred event was marred by a deadly stampede, leading to 30 fatalities and leaving 60 people injured, authorities have confirmed.

Intensified arrangements are underway to manage the swelling crowds, especially after Wednesday's tragic incident that disrupted the flow of the event. Despite the setback, saints proceed in smaller numbers to the Triveni Sangam for the significant Amrit Snan ceremony on Mauni Amavasya.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under CM Yogi Adityanath, has pledged Rs 25 lakh in aid to the families of the deceased and announced a judicial inquiry to investigate the causes behind the chaos. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have both conveyed their condolences to the grieving families and remain in contact with local authorities to ensure continued support and assistance.

