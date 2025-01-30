Rapid Arrests by GRP: Rs 64 Lakhs Recovered in Chennai Express Heist

In a major achievement for law enforcement, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Vijayawada arrested three dacoits responsible for a high-profile heist aboard the Chennai Express. The incident unfolded on January 25 when Rajesh Jain, a gold merchant from Rajahmundry, reported that his cash bag containing Rs 64 lakhs was stolen during his journey. Remarkably, within three days, the GRP not only tracked down the culprits but also recovered the entire stolen amount.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratna Raju emphasized the GRP's swift action, noting the deployment of three specialized teams to apprehend the suspects. The mastermind, identified as Sai Krishna, and his accomplices were arrested on January 28. Investigations revealed a sophisticated modus operandi employed by the gang to execute the theft.

In a separate incident, a daring robbery rocked Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district on January 23. A gang of four men looted three residences near the national highway in Rajahamsa Villas, making off with gold, silver, and cash valued in lakhs. The police, led by Circle Inspector Sainath, have initiated an investigation supported by CCTV footage, after one victim reported losses amounting to a staggering Rs 3 crore.

