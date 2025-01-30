Left Menu

Rapid Arrests by GRP: Rs 64 Lakhs Recovered in Chennai Express Heist

The Government Railway Police in Vijayawada swiftly arrested three dacoits and recovered Rs 64 lakhs stolen from a gold merchant on the Chennai Express. Meanwhile, another theft in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district saw a gang looting Rs 3 crore from three houses. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:35 IST
Rapid Arrests by GRP: Rs 64 Lakhs Recovered in Chennai Express Heist
Accused being taken in to Custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major achievement for law enforcement, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Vijayawada arrested three dacoits responsible for a high-profile heist aboard the Chennai Express. The incident unfolded on January 25 when Rajesh Jain, a gold merchant from Rajahmundry, reported that his cash bag containing Rs 64 lakhs was stolen during his journey. Remarkably, within three days, the GRP not only tracked down the culprits but also recovered the entire stolen amount.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratna Raju emphasized the GRP's swift action, noting the deployment of three specialized teams to apprehend the suspects. The mastermind, identified as Sai Krishna, and his accomplices were arrested on January 28. Investigations revealed a sophisticated modus operandi employed by the gang to execute the theft.

In a separate incident, a daring robbery rocked Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district on January 23. A gang of four men looted three residences near the national highway in Rajahamsa Villas, making off with gold, silver, and cash valued in lakhs. The police, led by Circle Inspector Sainath, have initiated an investigation supported by CCTV footage, after one victim reported losses amounting to a staggering Rs 3 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025