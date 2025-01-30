Coromandel International's Profit Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter
Agrochemicals firm Coromandel International Ltd reported a substantial increase in net profit for Q3 2024-25, achieving Rs 507.91 crore due to strong sales. Total income rose by 27.63%, supported by favorable agricultural conditions. The board approved a subsidiary in the Netherlands and a corporate guarantee for its associate company.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Coromandel International Ltd, an agrochemicals giant, reported a substantial increase in its net profit, more than doubling to Rs 507.91 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, driven by robust sales.
The company's total income surged by 27.63% to Rs 7,048.86 crore, up from Rs 5,522.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.
Expenses rose to Rs 6,357.26 crore compared to Rs 5,207.95 crore, while the board approved the establishment of a subsidiary in the Netherlands and a corporate guarantee for USD 11 million for its Senegal-based associate, BMCC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement