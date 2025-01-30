Left Menu

Coromandel International's Profit Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter

Agrochemicals firm Coromandel International Ltd reported a substantial increase in net profit for Q3 2024-25, achieving Rs 507.91 crore due to strong sales. Total income rose by 27.63%, supported by favorable agricultural conditions. The board approved a subsidiary in the Netherlands and a corporate guarantee for its associate company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:02 IST
Coromandel International's Profit Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coromandel International Ltd, an agrochemicals giant, reported a substantial increase in its net profit, more than doubling to Rs 507.91 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, driven by robust sales.

The company's total income surged by 27.63% to Rs 7,048.86 crore, up from Rs 5,522.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.

Expenses rose to Rs 6,357.26 crore compared to Rs 5,207.95 crore, while the board approved the establishment of a subsidiary in the Netherlands and a corporate guarantee for USD 11 million for its Senegal-based associate, BMCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025