Coromandel International's Profit Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter

Coromandel International Ltd, an agrochemicals giant, reported a substantial increase in its net profit, more than doubling to Rs 507.91 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, driven by robust sales.

The company's total income surged by 27.63% to Rs 7,048.86 crore, up from Rs 5,522.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.

Expenses rose to Rs 6,357.26 crore compared to Rs 5,207.95 crore, while the board approved the establishment of a subsidiary in the Netherlands and a corporate guarantee for USD 11 million for its Senegal-based associate, BMCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)