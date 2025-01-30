Calls for Calm as Prayagraj Stampede Sparks Political Debate

Bageshwar Dham Chief, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has implored political leaders to refrain from making political remarks following the tragic stampede during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Shastri expressed his concerns, urging prayer to Hanuman ji for wisdom to be granted to those speaking out, asserting that politics should have no place in such a tragic incident.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri also voiced his opinion on the matter, noting the emotional response from Yogi Adityanath. After a conversation with the leader, Swami stressed that only a true Sanatani could exhibit such emotions, advocating for a judicial probe into the mishap. The regretful calamity saw Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visit the injured at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital.

The Maha Kumbh, noted as one of the world's largest religious gatherings, witnessed a tragic stampede early Wednesday. It has claimed 30 lives and resulted in numerous injuries, stirring condolences from across political spheres. Singh updated reporters on the 36 injured individuals receiving medical care, assuring that proper arrangements have been made for their attendants, while families of those affected have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)