KGMU Introduces Gold Medal in Honor of CM Manik Saha for Dental Excellence

King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has introduced a new gold medal in the name of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in recognition of outstanding achievement in Dental Sciences. The medal will be awarded annually to the student with the highest merit in the university's Dental Sciences program.

This move acknowledges Saha's influential role in both the medical and educational sectors, aiming to inspire academic excellence and development in dental education across India. Known for his professional background in dentistry, Saha's contributions have been pivotal in advancing dental healthcare education.

The announcement came at a special KGMU ceremony, where Manik Saha, praised for his role in improving medical education, expressed gratitude. He highlighted the importance of quality education and urged students to continue striving for knowledge and excellence.

